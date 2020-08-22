MRTA vows to extend lines, build more in major cities

Entering its 28th year of service, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) has vowed to extend more lines in Bangkok and introduce others in major cities across the kingdom.

During an anniversary celebration event in Bangkok on Friday, MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said the extension of the Brown Line -- from Khae Rai to Yaek Lam Sali -- will be ready by 2026, while the Purple Line -- from Tao Poon to Rat Burana -- will be finished a year after that.

Mr Pakapong said the MRTA was created to operate the kingdom's mass rapid transit system, serving the Bangkok metropolitan area.

"The MRTA aims at elevating the lives of city dwellers, providing more convenience, by developing the transit areas of various [modes of public] transportation," he said.

Mr Pakapong said the authority now plans to launch mass-transit systems in other big cities.

These new transit systems would include the construction of a light rail system in Phuket. Under this plan, a monorail would run from Phuket International Airport to the Tha Chalong Intersection by 2026.

In the North, a train system dubbed the "Chiang Mai Light Rail Transit" is expected to be complete in 2028. The first route will run from Nakornping Hospital to Mae Hia.

For the Northeast, Nakhon Ratchasima's Green Line -- running from the Save One Market to the Baan Nari Swat Protection and Occupational Development Centre -- is expected to be complete in 2025.

The MRTA last week reportedly opened the tender process for a contractor to operate the 140-billion-baht Orange Line western extension linking the Thailand Cultural Centre with Bang Khun Non.