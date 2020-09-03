B.Grimm and Amata work on smart city

A digital rendition of Amata City Chonburi, which encompasses 43.3 sq km.

SET-listed B.Grimm Power has teamed up with Thailand's second largest industrial land developer and operator, Amata Corporation, to develop a smart city in a major industrial area.

The company wants to build a smart grid, or distributed power generation system, in the area as part of plans to expand its electricity-related businesses.

B.Grimm Power president Preeyanart Soontornwata stressed the need to strengthen the company's position in the field because the trend of smart grid management is coming.

The smart city is based on a sustainable concept, with wise energy management and technology that promotes environmentally friendly operation at its core.

Areas nominated for smart city development include Amata City Chonburi, which covers 43.3 square kilometres. The industrial estate has 772 tenants and factories and 212,741 employees. The other is Amata City Rayong covering 27 sq km, with 364 tenants and factories and 62,864 employees.

According to B.Grimm, the cooperation with Amata will be similar to another energy project in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

B.Grimm Power, Thailand's top power generation firm by capacity, has started development of the world's largest hybrid power supply system to serve U-tapao airport and the Eastern Airport City.

In June, B.Grimm signed a 29.5-year lease on 100 rai of state land from the EEC and the Royal Thai Army. The firm was awarded a concession to develop and run a 95-megawatt power supply system and produce chilled water at an estimated cost of 3.8 billion baht.

This project uses gas and solar energy as the main fuels and features an energy storage system.

"This is also our pilot project for a distributed power generation system," said Ms Preeyanart.

"There are several resources for power generation and we're also planning to work with our strategic partners specialising in smart grid technology."

She said B.Grimm Power will not stop looking for new business opportunities in the energy sector despite the economic slowdown caused by the lockdown measures.

Renewable energy and liquefied natural gas will become mainstream energy for people because of growing concerns over climate change, said Ms Preeyanart.

This year the company has prepared 20 billion baht in capital expenditure to expand its businesses, and a credit line of 9 billion baht for new development projects and acquisitions.