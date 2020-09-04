Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card
Business

TAT vows to eliminate dual pricing, mulls expat ID card

published : 4 Sep 2020 at 07:11

newspaper section: Business

writer: Dusida Worrachaddejchai

Tourists wearing face masks are seen at Hua Lamphong station on March 5, 2020. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Tourists wearing face masks are seen at Hua Lamphong station on March 5, 2020. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Expatriates may not be able to join tourism stimulus packages, but the government pledges to end dual pricing as soon as possible.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the We Travel Together stimulus campaign is carried out with budget from the Loan Act, which has a clear mandate and objectives that make it hard to include foreigners.

But the TAT will discuss stopping dual pricing for expatriates with the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, as well as famous tourism sites.

Mr Yuthasak said the move will let expats save money, allowing them to spend more as a key target to boost domestic tourism.

The agency wants to introduce an identity card to verify expats' status, helping to distinguish them from tourists so they will be charged the same price as locals.

The expat travel card would be issued by the TAT. The agency hopes to sign a memorandum of understanding with each department that owns tourist attractions to fix a standard local price for those card holders permanently, not just during the pandemic.

The TAT also wants to improve its customer database about independent tourists here, Mr Yuthasak said.

"The key factor is we have to treat expats like locals, without discrimination or a negative attitude towards foreigners," he said.

According to the TAT, 60% of 2 million expatriates living in Thailand come from Asia, of which 150,000 are Chinese, followed by Japanese (70,000) and South Koreans (20,000).

At present, the agency partners with Alipay and Fliggy -- a travel platform from China -- to promote domestic tourism campaigns for Chinese expats.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

End of dual pricing?

Expatriates may not be able to join tourism stimulus packages, but the government pledges to end dual pricing as soon as possible.

07:11
Business

Finance Ministry preps B45bn for latest cash handout

The Finance Ministry is to propose a 45-billion-baht cash handout to 15 million people for cabinet approval by mid-September to stimulate consumer spending.

07:00
World

World 'falling behind' on goal to cut chronic disease deaths

LONDON: Only six high-income countries are doing enough to tackle deaths from chronic illnesses such as diabetes and heart disease, a global report said Friday, warning the coronavirus pandemic exposes the urgent need to combat underlying conditions.

06:45