Cabinet approves B23bn graduate job creation scheme

New graduates will receive 9,400 to 15,000 baht for 1 year

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House after chairing a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL

The cabinet on Tuesday approved measures to create jobs, the prime minister said, as the government tries to revive an economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

But planned cash handouts had not been discussed yet, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha told a news briefing.

Last week, the government announced fiscal stimulus plans worth a combined 68.5 billion baht.

The prime minister said that the Labour Ministry planned to create 12-month-long jobs for 260,000 graduates from universities and vocational schools.

The positions would be among 1 million jobs that the ministry was preparing for people and it would present the job vacancies in an upcoming job expo, Gen Prayut said.

The government will pay 50% of salaries for new graduates during the one-year period starting next month.

Salaries will be set at 15,000 baht for university graduates, 11,500 baht for graduates with advanced vocational certificates and 9,400 baht for graduates with standard vocational certificates.

The subsidies will cost the state about 23.48 billion baht.

Employers participating in this project must be in the social security system and their lay-offs cannot exceed 15% of their workforce during the one-year period.

Graduates must not be older than 25 years, unless they graduated during the previous year or will graduate this year.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the subsidy was a part of the 1-trillion-baht that the Finance Ministry borrowed to shore up the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.