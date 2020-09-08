Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Nissan ends 3 models in Thailand
Business

Nissan ends 3 models in Thailand

published : 8 Sep 2020 at 17:35

writer: Online reporters and Lamonphet Apisitniran

Nissan Teana.
Nissan Teana.

Nissan has ended production of Sylphy, Teana and X-Trail models in Thailand and has turned to subcompact, small multi-purpose and electric vehicles

Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co wrote to its dealers nationwide on Aug 31 announcing that production and distribution of the three models was ending on Sept 1, under its changed marketing and sales plan for Thailand, a reliable source confirmed.

The company was placing emphasise on subcompact cars, small multi-purpose vehicles, commercial vehicles and vehicles using alternative energy and electricity, the letter said.

Dealers were advised to stop publicity campaigns and destroy sales promotion material after selling out of the three models.

The company gave an assurance it would supply parts for the three models and continue to service them, to allay concerns of car owners.

Copies of the letter were published on several news websites.

The management of Nissan Motor (Thailand) on Tuesday would neither confirm nor deny the decision.

It an emailed response to questions a spokesman said, "We don’t comment on our product strategy."

The spokesman said other models would continue to meet the needs of local consumers.

Teana is a mid-sized sedan with minimal engine capacity of 2.0 litres. X-Trail is a sports utility vehicle with a minimal 2.0-litre engine. Sylphy is a compact car with a 1.6-litre engine. 

Nissan X-Trail.

Nissan Sylphy.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Pattaya mega-project approved at public hearing

PATTAYA: A proposal for a 2.9 billion baht mega-development in the Cape Bali Hai area of this tourist city was approved at a public hearing on Tuesday.

17:35
Business

Nissan ends 3 models in Thailand

Nissan has ended production of Sylphy, Teana and X-Trail models in Thailand and has turned to subcompact, small multi-purpose and electric vehicles

17:35
Business

Revised gold trading rules to shield baht due soon: BoT

The government aims to revamp the trading regime for gold by the end of the year to prevent bouts of currency strength when the precious metal climbs in value.

16:06