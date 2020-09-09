Bank of Thailand governor sees stronger fiscal role for recovery

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob

Outgoing Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said public debt restrictions should be eased to allow the government to spend more as monetary policy options dwindle with interest rates already at an all-time low.

Given the severity of the pandemic-driven downturn, the governor said his “personal view is that the 60% public debt-to-GDP limit can be relaxed.” The limit was set up during “normal times” and the level isn’t high compared to other emerging markets, he said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

“At this point in time, the government is the only sector that can help stimulate the economy and minimise the long-term impact on the economy and the society from the pandemic,” Mr Veerathai said. If government spending can create jobs in rural areas, which have absorbed unemployed family members returning from major cities and tourist areas, “that’s more important than the debt-ceiling limit.”

Thailand’s economy is forecast to suffer one of the biggest contractions in Asia of more than 8% this year, and central bankers are running low on ammunition to deal with the fallout. The BoT has brought its benchmark interest rate to a record low 0.5% in three interest-rate cuts this year, and has been on hold since June as it tries to preserve policy space.

Mr Veerathai, 50, will leave the central bank at the end of this month when his five-year term ends. He’ll hand over to Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee.

Current monetary policy is accommodative enough and further interest-rate cuts would be less effective in reviving the economy from its pandemic-driven downturn, Mr Veerathai said. While all options, including interest-rate cuts, remain on the table, targeted policies that can get funds to sectors that need them can be more effective, he said.

“The problem now is not so much on illiquidity. I think we have to focus more on insolvency problems that will occur across different sectors and segments of the economy,” he said. “The policy rate is already quite low.”

The bank has been studying unconventional monetary policy options such as yield-curve control, but Mr Veerathai said he doesn’t think it’s needed right now.

“We have to assess the situation on a regular basis,” he said. “If there is steepening of the yield curve to the point that it might affect the economic recovery, then yield-curve control might come in.”

Youngest leader

A former International Monetary Fund economist with a doctorate from Harvard University, Mr Veerathai was the BoT’s youngest leader in four decades when he took office in 2015. During his term he dealt with a military government, US-China trade tensions, currency volatility and the pandemic.

He’ll leave the bank at a time of heightened uncertainty about fiscal policy following the sudden resignation of Finance Minister Predee Daochai less than a month into his term. After some local media reports said Mr Veerathai would be approached to replace Mr Predee, the governor said Tuesday that he’s “not ready to take up any position” yet when his term at the central bank ends.

“Veerathai’s legacy would be very interesting. He’s basically the first Asean central bank governor who has had to confront the zero-bound interest rate” with an economy experiencing weak growth and virtually no inflation, said Taimur Baig, chief economist at DBS Group Holdings in Singapore.

Mr Veerathai remained “fairly conservative” with inflation targeting, financial stability and asset price issues, he said.

“That all makes sense from the Central Bank 101 playbook, but the world is changing so dramatically that you could ask whether the Bank of Thailand could have been more proactive in cutting rates,” Mr Baig said.