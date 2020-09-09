Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt to finalise entry plan for foreign visitors by Oct 31
Business

Govt to finalise entry plan for foreign visitors by Oct 31

published : 9 Sep 2020 at 14:40

writer: Reuters

Visitors take pictures in front of sculptures made of white sand imitating ice in the
Visitors take pictures in front of sculptures made of white sand imitating ice in the "Frost Magical Ice of Siam" park outside Pattaya on Sept 2, 2020. (AFP photo)

The government’s plan to reopen to long-term foreign visitors should be finalised before the end of October, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The plan is intended to help revive the ailing tourism sector and save millions of jobs. It seeks to allow visitors to enter Thailand through international airports provided they do a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the port of entry. They would then be allowed to travel freely, according to Thosaporn Sirisumphand, secretary of the Centre for Economic Situation Administration.

As one of the most tourism-reliant economies in the world, Thailand is facing a severe contraction this year. The hospitality and tourism sectors are counting on the return of international visitors, who contributed up to two-thirds of tourism income before the pandemic, to reverse a slump in business and save up to 3.27 million jobs estimated to be at risk by the Thailand Development Research.

The government and businesses are weighing the cost between curbing infections and limiting the damage to the economy, which is forecast to contract 8.5% this year. A plan to reopen the island province of Phuket to foreign tourists has been delayed.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (4)
MOST RECENT
Business

'Tricked' airport staff sue over pay dispute

A group of airport workers are suing a security company hired by state-owned Airports of Thailand (AoT), saying they were tricked into accepting worse terms with the threat of losing their jobs, the Thomson Reuters Foundation can reveal.

15:27
World

Nearly 60 bridges, 2,000 houses wrecked by typhoon in N.Korea

SEOUL: A typhoon that struck North Korea wrecked nearly 60 bridges and destroyed or inundated more than 2,000 houses, state media reported Wednesday, with leader Kim Jong Un saying the damage had disrupted central planning for the rest of the year.

14:45
World

Greece's main migrant camp gutted by huge blaze

LESBOS ISLAND, Greece: Thousands of asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos fled for their lives Wednesday as a huge fire ripped through the camp of Moria, the country's largest and most notorious migrant facility.

14:45