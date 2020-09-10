Central bank will allow gold trading in dollars

The Bank of Thailand will allow gold trading in US dollars, an assistant governor said on Thursday - a move to curb the impact of the precious metal on a stubbornly strong baht.

The revised rules, which will not be mandatory, have been sent to the finance ministry for approval, Vachira Arromdee told reporters.

"This is to provide more options for gold investors, such as for online trading," she said.

The baht rose by 0.2% to 31.31 per US dollar during morning trading.