Domestic car sales down 12.1% y/y
published : 17 Sep 2020 at 10:30
writer: Reuters
Domestic car sales shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1% from a year earlier to 68,883 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.
However, sales increased 16.1% from July, helped by easing virus restrictions, a motor sales event and launches of new car models, it said.
In July, car sales tumbled 24.8% from a year earlier.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.
