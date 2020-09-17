Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Domestic car sales down 12.1% y/y
Business

Domestic car sales down 12.1% y/y

published : 17 Sep 2020 at 10:30

writer: Reuters

Domestic car sales shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1% from a year earlier to 68,883 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

However, sales increased 16.1% from July, helped by easing virus restrictions, a motor sales event and launches of new car models, it said.

In July, car sales tumbled 24.8% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Domestic car sales down 12.1% y/y

Domestic car sales shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1% from a year earlier to 68,883 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

10:30
World

Mercury from permafrost thaw could make Yukon River fish inedible - study

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: If carbon emissions continue at current rates, so much mercury will leach from thawing permafrost that fish in the Yukon River could become dangerous to eat within a few decades, according to a study published in the journal Nature Communications.

10:22
World

Boeing MAX crashes result of lapses by company and regulators, report finds

NEW YORK: Congressional investigators blamed two deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes on "repeated and serious failures" by the company and air safety officials, according to a report released on Wednesday that called for an overhaul of the US aviation regulatory system.

09:45