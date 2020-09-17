Domestic car sales down 12.1% y/y

Domestic car sales shrank for a 15th straight month in August, falling 12.1% from a year earlier to 68,883 vehicles as the coronavirus outbreak crushed demand, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Thursday.

However, sales increased 16.1% from July, helped by easing virus restrictions, a motor sales event and launches of new car models, it said.

In July, car sales tumbled 24.8% from a year earlier.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top automobile manufacturers.