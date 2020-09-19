Tourists must isolate in home countries

The Ministry of Public Health on Friday unveiled its latest plan to reopen to visitors from abroad with 2,270 foreign tourists already reportedly planning to visit Thailand.

Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, director of the Bureau of Mental Health Strategy under the Department of Disease Control, (DDC) said in a press briefing yesterday that foreign tourists must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to travel.

They must also have quarantined in their country of origin and have health insurance for international travel and a specified minimum amount of money in their bank account as well as a record of not visiting crowded places prior to their departure.

During their domestic quarantine, visitors must have been tested twice for Covid-19 at the beginning and end of the process.

If both tests are negative for the virus, they will be allowed to travel to Thailand.

The DDC said it planned to increase staff at international disease control checkpoints and allow people from low-risk countries to enter Thailand first.

The department will provide training on Covid-19 control and prevention for entrepreneurs as well as the general public and government officers whose jobs place them in contact with foreign travellers.

Related state bodies are currently deciding when these measures will take effect.

Director-General of the Health Service Support Department, Dr Thares Krasnairawiwong, said 735 medical tourists from China, Myanmar, Oman, Australia and Cambodia were receiving treatment in Thailand after they completed a 14-day quarantine. The tourists were expected to generate around 25 million baht for the country, said the doctor.

More than 2,270 foreigners from China, Myanmar, Japan and Kuwait have reportedly expressed their wish to enter Thailand, and are expected to generate 115 million baht in revenue.

On Sept 15, the cabinet agreed to allow in foreign tourists who agree to a 14-day quarantine and stay for at least 90 days which could be extended to 270 days, to help the flagging economy.

The 90-day special tourist visa can be extended twice, for 90 days each time. Long-stay visitors can begin arriving next month.