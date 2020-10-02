Section
PM thanks firms for eastern corridor investments
Business

published : 2 Oct 2020 at 04:27

newspaper section: News

writer: Chatrudee Theparat

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha presides over a meeting on investment promotions by the EEC during the 'new normal' in Sri Racha in Chon Buri on Thursday.  Government House photo
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has thanked leading corporations for expanding their investments, especially in the flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

Gen Prayut met the chief executive officers of 16 corporations based in Thailand and overseas in the customs house at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port in Chon Buri on Thursday.

They firms included PTT Plc, SCG, WHA Corp, Mitsubishi Electric Factory Automation (Thailand) and Hitachi Asia. All have invested in the EEC.

Mr Anucha said Gen Prayut conveyed his thanks to the corporations for their continued expansion of businesses, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The investments serve as proof of their confidence in the economy, Gen Prayut said.

The premier assured the investors the government has laid a firm foundation for logistical and infrastructure developments with roads, high-speed train networks and deep-sea ports formed to create a comprehensive system of transport connectivity.

In addition, water sources have been secured for consumption and for serving industries while labour skills training is offered to workers to enhance their quality of work.

The government has invited businesses to invest in the development of digital technology, smart electronic products, robots, the medical sector, agriculture and food production.

Mr Anucha said Gen Prayut has given his assurance that investments in the EEC and similar economic zones to be established in the future will be done with transparency and fairness. Business practices will also be conducted with full recognition of human rights.

Contractors have been selected for projects associated with the EEC, including the high-speed rail linking Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang and U-Tapao airports, the Airport City Project at U-Tapao airport, the expansion of the Laem Chabang and Map Ta Phut ports and the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) in Rayong.

Gen Prayut reiterated the government was pressing ahead with the plan to make Thailand the region's hub for freight and people transport.

