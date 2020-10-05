E-waste imports banned

The Commerce Ministry has announced a ban has been imposed on the import of 428 types of electronic waste, or e-waste, declaring Thailand is not a global dumpsite.

The ban, which took effect on Sept 15, was launched under a 2018 resolution by the government's sub-committee managing and controlling imported electronic and plastic waste, said Kirati Ratchano, director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade.

In the ministry's announcement, e-waste is defined as electric and electronic components and scraps, excluding scraps from an electric generator.

The full list of all 428 e-waste items which come under the ban is published on the department's website, he said, adding that inquiries can be made via the ministry's 1385 hotline.

Violations are punishable by a jail sentence of up to 10 years, a fine of five times the price of the e-waste imported illegally, or both, he said.

Aside from the ban, more campaigns will be carried out to encourage public participation in environmental protection.

All sides are urged to hasten efforts to improve the efficiency in handling domestic e-waste, optimise resources and recycle properly, said Mr Kirati.

Promotion of the circular economy and environmental friendly businesses and products as means for curbing the cost of waste management will also be highlighted, he said.