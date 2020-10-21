Section
Cathay Pacific to close Cathay Dragon subsidiary, slash workforce
Cathay Pacific to close Cathay Dragon subsidiary, slash workforce

published : 21 Oct 2020 at 07:45

writer: AFP

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific is to slash up to 5,900 jobs and shutter its Cathay Dragon subsidiary, the Hong Kong carrier said Wednesday, joining a growing list of airlines making swingeing cuts as they reel from the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the globe, airlines have been hammered by the pandemic slashing international travel and they face a long, hard winter after a much-hoped-for rebound from the crisis failed to materialise.

On Wednesday, Cathay published a corporate restructuring plan that will lead to thousands of job losses and one of its airlines to disappear completely.

Bosses said 5,300 jobs would go among the airline's Hong Kong-based employees with a further 600 losses overseas -- the equivalent of 17% of its total workforce.

The company is seeking regulatory approval to absorb Dragon's routes into Cathay Pacific and its budget airline HK Express.

"The global pandemic continues to have a devastating impact on aviation and the hard truth is we must fundamentally restructure the Group to survive," CEO Augustus Tang said in a statement.

"We have to do this to protect as many jobs as possible and meet our responsibilities to the Hong Kong aviation hub and our customers," he added.

