UK, Thailand launch 'Smart City Handbook'
Business

UK, Thailand launch 'Smart City Handbook'

published : 22 Oct 2020 at 04:08

newspaper section: Business

Mr Davidson says the handbook should promote cooperation.

Britain and the Thai Digital Economy and Society Ministry have jointly launched a "Smart City Handbook" to promote partnerships in smart city development between the two countries.

The handbook is part of a plan for broader cooperation between British and Thai governments on smart cities. It outlines the smart cities landscape across Thailand, as well as providing examples of interesting UK smart city projects and expertise.

Other activities include ongoing projects under the UK's Global Future Cities Programme with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to create an improved flood management system for Lat Phrao, and planning a data centre to support the collection and use of data for decision-making in Bangkok.

Thailand was chosen as the focal market under the UK's "Tech Export Academy for Asia-Pacific", which will see 30 British smart city companies undertake a trade mission to Thailand next year.

Earlier in June, the UK launched a Digital Trade Network with Thailand as a focal market. The three-year pilot programme aims to enhance the UK's digital tech capabilities and support digital trade and investment opportunities in Thailand.

The UK views working with Thailand, and Southeast Asia more broadly, on smart cities as part of its ongoing commitment to creating a stronger relationships in the region.

"I hope the launch of the Smart City Handbook and the on-ground expertise as part of the Digital Trade Network will provide the foundations for future cooperation, sharing of experience and expertise between the UK and Thailand in the areas of smart cities," said Brian Davidson, the UK ambassador to Thailand.

"We look forward to hosting British companies for the Tech Export Academy trade mission next year," he said.

