Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Household debt levels to rise further
Business

Household debt levels to rise further

published : 22 Oct 2020 at 16:42

writer: Reuters

Empty chairs are seen on a beach, which is usually full of tourists, amid fears of coronavirus disease in Pattaya on March 27. (Reuters photo)
Empty chairs are seen on a beach, which is usually full of tourists, amid fears of coronavirus disease in Pattaya on March 27. (Reuters photo)

Household debt levels, already at the highest in 17 years, are expected to rise further, the central bank governor said on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its trade-and tourism-reliant economy.

The economy suffered its biggest contraction in 22 years in the second quarter and could shrink a record 7.8% this year, the Bank of Thailand has forecast.

"The pandemic had cut jobs, reducing households' income and debt servicing ability," governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters.

"The employment situation has not yet returned to normal," he said, noting the economy would not get back to pre-Covid levels until the third quarter of 2022.

As of June, household debt rose to 13.6 trillion baht, equal to 83.8% of GDP, the highest since 2003 and among the highest levels in Asia.

The debt was at 79.9% of GDP at the end of 2019.

The Federation of Thai Industries has estimated job losses at a record 2.5 to 3 million this year, of which more than a million are in the tourist sector. Thailand has a workforce of about 38 million.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Germany, Spain risk losing control as cases hit records

Germany and Spain risk losing control over the coronavirus, health officials warned, as new infections climb to records across Europe and governments scramble for an adequate response.

17:28
World

UK-EU Brexit talks back on as clock ticks to trade deadline

LONDON:European Union negotiators headed to London on Thursday to resume Brexit trade talks after Britain called off a boycott, with both sides vowing to work round the clock to seal a deal in the time left.

16:45
Business

Household debt levels to rise further

Household debt levels, already at the highest in 17 years, are expected to rise further, the central bank governor said on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its trade-and tourism-reliant economy.

16:42