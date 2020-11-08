Millions register for government's 50-50 scheme

The 50-50 co-payment scheme has generated accumulative spending of 7.6 billion baht with more than seven million people registered.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said that 523,000 shops, including 70,000 street vendors, and 7.1 million people had registered by Friday under the scheme.

Of the total spending, individuals spent 3.9 billion baht and the government had subsidised 3.741 billion baht, she said.

Meanwhile, the second round of registration will open at www.คนละครึ่ง.com on Wednesday from 6am-11pm, she said.

"The prime minister is worried about some people taking advantage of the scheme by increasing the prices of their products or reporting transactions when there were no real purchases," she said, adding that a system was in place to block fraudulent applications and those caught would also face legal action.

The 50-50 co-payment scheme will subsidise registered individuals for half of their purchases at small shops, with the government subsidising the other half.

The government will pay half of food, drink and general goods purchases up to 150 baht per person per day, capped at 3,000 baht per person for the duration of the scheme.

The scheme, which was launched on Oct 16, has been rolled out for a maximum 10 million participants only.

It is part of the government's plan to offer 30 billion baht in cash handouts to 10 million people to buy goods during the final quarter of the year, scaling back an earlier plan to give 45 billion baht to 15 million people.

The scheme will be applied from Oct 23 to Dec 31. The aim is to stimulate consumer spending in the final quarter to breathe life back into an economy decimated by the pandemic.