Prawit: Technology core to Thailand's development

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon opens the "Powering Digital Thailand 2021" forum on Wednesday.(Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

Technology is at the core of Thailand's development as the country moves forward into the era of Thailand 4.0, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said on Wednesday

Gen Prawit was speaking when opening ''Powering Digital Thailand 2021'', a forum jointly organised by the Bangkok Post and Huawei.

“Thailand is one of the first countries in Asean that developed 5G technology for commercial use," he said.

"Many areas in the Eastern Special Development Zone or EEC have already adopted this technology. Digital technologies like 5G, Cloud and AI technologies are crucial infrastructure that can turn Thailand into the digital hub of the region.”

Gen Prawit said the government recognised the importance of technological development.

It therefore drew up its Digital Economy and Society Development Plan in cooperation with the public and private sectors.

Its aim was to develop infrastructure, innovation, data, human capital and other digital resources that will ultimately drive the country towards stability, wealth and sustainability in the long run, Gen Prawit said.