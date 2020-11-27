October factory output falls 0.54%, less than forecast
published : 27 Nov 2020 at 15:09
writer: Reuters
Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) dropped a smaller-than-expected 0.54% in October from a year earlier, with lower production of cars and clothes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Industry Ministry said on Friday.
That compares with a forecast for a decline of 1.80% in a Reuters poll, and against September's revised fall of 2.15%.
Capacity utilisation in October was 63.2% after September's revised 63.46%, it added.
The ministry also forecast the MPI index would fall 8% this year, having projected an 8-9% drop. It expects the index to rise 4.0-5.0% next year.
Industrial goods account for about 80% of total exports, a key driver of Thai growth.