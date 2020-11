October exports fall 5.6%, surplus narrows

Thailand recorded a current account surplus of $0.99 billion in October after a surplus of $1.31 billion the previous month, the Bank of Thailand said on Monday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, fell 5.6% in October from a year earlier after September's 4.2% drop.

October's imports declined 12.1% from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $3.17 billion in the month.