Tesco says conditions satisfied for $10.6bn sale of Asia business
Business

Tesco says conditions satisfied for $10.6bn sale of Asia business

published : 9 Dec 2020 at 14:38

writer: Reuters

An entrance to a Tesco Lotus store is seen in Bangkok, March 9, 2020. (Reuters file photo)
An entrance to a Tesco Lotus store is seen in Bangkok, March 9, 2020. (Reuters file photo)

LONDON: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said on Wednesday all conditions had been satisfied for the $10.6 billion sale of its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia to CP Retail Development Company Limited and the deal should be completed this month.

Tesco agreed the deal in March. It said that CP Group had now reviewed and was satisfied with the formal notice of approval from the OTCC in Thailand.

This, combined with the approval received from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs in Malaysia on Nov 10, means there are no further conditions outstanding and the disposal is expected to complete on or around Dec 18.

