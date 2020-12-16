Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Facebook attacks Apple’s iOS changes in full-page newspaper ads
Business

Facebook attacks Apple’s iOS changes in full-page newspaper ads

published : 16 Dec 2020 at 17:53

writer: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, Oct 23, 2019. (Reuters)
FILE PHOTO: Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, Oct 23, 2019. (Reuters)

Facebook Inc attacked Apple Inc in a series of full-page newspaper ads Wednesday, claiming the iPhone maker’s anticipated mobile software changes around data gathering and targeted advertising are bad for small businesses.

The ads, slated to run in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, carry the headline “We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere.” They home in on upcoming changes to Apple’s iOS 14 operating system that will curb the ability of companies like Facebook to gather data about mobile users and ply them with advertising.

Facebook previously told investors that Apple’s changes, scheduled to go live early next year, will lead to significant headwinds because most of its advertisers are small businesses. Apple has pushed back, accusing Facebook in November of showing a “disregard for user privacy”.

“While limiting how personalised ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses,” Facebook claims. The social giant, citing its own data, says ads that disregard personalised targeting generate 60% fewer sales than ads that do target consumers.

The newspaper ads are the latest in what has become a vicious and public battle between two of the world’s most valuable companies. Facebook has argued repeatedly that Apple’s App Store fees and the upcoming iOS changes hurt small businesses trying to recover from the pandemic. It’s used those attacks to paint itself as a champion for such users, many of which rely on Facebook’s advertising services to drive sales. (That reliance can also put small businesses in a bind.)

Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has also criticised Apple’s expensive smartphones. After his company joined a chorus attacking Apple’s 30% fee for in-app purchases for certain services that moved online because of the pandemic, Apple said it wouldn’t take such a cut through the end of 2020. Last month, it extended that waiver through June 2021.

While not applicable to Facebook apps, Apple will reduce its App Store revenue cut from 30% to 15% starting next year for developers that generate up to $1 million per year. The company said it’s implementing the change to support small businesses.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Business

DTAC ordered to compensate users over co-payment sign-up glitch

The telecom regulator has urged Total Access Communication (DTAC) to give proper compensation to subscribers who lost the chance to sign up for the government’s 50-50 co-payment scheme due to technical glitches in the mobile operator’s one-time password (OTP) system Wednesday morning.

19:34
Business

Sentiment wanes on subsidy freeze

The delay of 1 million room nights for the stimulus campaign because of fraudulent actions has slowed tourism sentiment during the New Year season, says the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

19:17
Business

Hong Kong property developers expand into co-working sector

Hong Kong's property developers are expanding to the co-working sector amid dwindling demand for proper offices, even though some major operators have surrendered office space or exited the city altogether.

18:59