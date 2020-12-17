New Year Grand Sale promotion starts

Mr Jurin helps to promote the latest New Year campaign.

The Commerce Ministry kicked off New Year Grand Sale 2021 on Wednesday, offering steep discounts of as much as 87%.

The ministry estimates the promotion, running for 45 days from Dec 16 this year to Jan 31, 2021, will help reduce the cost of living for Thai residents by about 1 billion baht.

According to Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, the latest New Year campaign will be made available through 26,410 branches of department stores, modern trade shops, convenience stores, hypermarkets and wholesale shops, as well as Thong Fah (Blue Flag) low-priced shops that are under the ministry's supervision.

The discounts cover more than 22,000 products and 500 services such as food and beverage, frozen finished food, seasoning sauce, daily use products, medical services, auto services, hotels and restaurant and online services through Thaipostmart.com, GrabFood and Lazada.

"This New Year discount scheme differs from the previous seven discount campaigns the ministry has launched since April. This one offers discounts not only for products, but also services, through both offline and online channels," said Mr Jurin.

"There is a large number of participants from the private sector in the scheme. More importantly, 2,159 Thong Fah low-priced shops across the country also joined this discount scheme."

The ministry's discount schemes this year have been possible because of partnerships with consumer product makers, distributors, modern trade shops, local department stores and suppliers.

The campaign focuses largely on six product categories: food and beverage, frozen ready-to-eat meals, seasoning sauce, daily use products, body care products and cleaning products.

The ministry has held seven discount campaigns apart from the New Year Grand Sale, which are together estimated to help save on living costs of over 2 billion baht.