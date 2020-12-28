Tackling poverty from the top

The NESDC teamed up with each province to develop an index that measures the progress of the development projects because each province has different problems, said Prime Minister's Office Minister Anucha Nakasai.

Anucha Nakasai, the Prime Minister's Office Minister, is tasked by the government with handling the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board.

He also chairs a sub-committee working on driving Thailand to achieve the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The agenda is a commitment to eradicate poverty and achieve sustainable development by 2030 worldwide.

The adoption of the 2030 Agenda was a landmark achievement, providing for a shared global vision towards sustainable development for all.

The agenda lists 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) and 169 targets to be achieved over the next 15 years.

It emphasises the importance of promoting universal respect for human rights and human dignity. It is built on the guiding principles of the Charter of the UN and international law.

The agenda is informed by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international treaties such as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The Bangkok Post sat down for an exclusive interview with Mr Anucha about the progress of the government's efforts to tackle poverty, the Village Funds' upgrade and efforts on consumer protection.

Q: How has the government tried to drive Thailand to meet the UN's SDGs?

A: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, chairman of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, signed an order on Sept 14 to establish the subcommittee to drive Thailand to meet the target SDGs.

Among 17 SDGs, the most challenging issues are poverty and hunger. If the government succeeds in handling these dual issues, we can step up to other targets such as education, good health and well-being.

The 17 SDGs are zero poverty; zero hunger; good health and well-being; quality education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; decent work and economic growth; industry, innovation and infrastructure; reduce inequality; sustainable cities and communities; responsible consumption and production; climate action; life below water; life on land; peace, justice and strong institutions; and partnerships to achieve the goals.

In Thailand, poverty is mostly found in the farm sector, which covers 30 million people. The pandemic has resulted in massive unemployment, with many jobless people heading to their hometowns in the farm sector.

We're proposing the SDG Committee implement a number of measures to increase income in the sector.

The first meeting of the subcommittee on Nov 24 assigned the government's planning unit, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), the Interior Ministry, the National Statistical Office and 19 networks to design and implement projects to tackle poverty and accelerate sustainable development in nine provinces and five municipalities between 2021 and 2022.

The nine provinces are Kalasin, Yasothon, Loei, Lop Buri, Phetchaburi, Chachoengsao, Nan, Surat Thani and Narathiwat, while the five municipalities comprise Krabi, Surat Thani, Sri Sa Ket, Ban Rai in Uthai Thani, and Wang Phai in Chumphon.

The government also plans to implement similar projects in other provinces.

In July and October, the NESDC and related agencies organised meetings with representatives from the provinces to drive SDGs.

The NESDC also teamed up with each province to develop an index that measures the progress of the development projects because each province has different problems.

However, in the short term, the government still maintains policies to guarantee the prices of five main farm products -- rice, rubber, tapioca, palm and maize -- while the government has already implemented debt suspension for farmers.

The government must still undertake more serious efforts to tackle loan sharks.

Q: How does the government maximise the role of the National Village and Urban Community Fund Office to solve poverty and generate income for grassroots people?

A: The government approved 15 billion baht for a scheme to upgrade community businesses and community tourism. The budget will come from the government's 400-billion-baht spending plan slated for social and economic rehabilitation.

Under the scheme, the office will allocate 200,000 baht each to 79,604 Village Funds. The budget is in line with the government's three-pronged community development plan comprising product development, new job creation and tourism-based communities.

The government expects all villages to implement projects next year.

Q: What is the government's policy on consumer protection via the Office of the Consumer Protection Board?

A: I have authorised the board to take a more proactive role to supervise goods purchases via online channels because e-commerce is popular among consumers. However, there are reports about an increase in scams.

The board has also been assigned to exercise more strict law enforcement.