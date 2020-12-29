Section
Nov factory output rises for first time in 19 months
Business

Nov factory output rises for first time in 19 months

published : 29 Dec 2020 at 11:18

writer: Reuters

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) unexpectedly increased 0.35% in November from a year earlier, its first annual rise in 19 months, boosted by higher production of cars, petroleum and electronics, the industry ministry said.

The figure released on Tuesday compares with a forecast for a decline of 0.55% in a Reuters poll, and against October's revised fall of 0.42%.

Capacity utilisation in November was 64.8% after October's revised 63.5%. Industrial goods make up about 80% of total exports, a key driver of the country’s economic growth.


