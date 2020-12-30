Nov exports fall 3.1% y/y amid trade deficit

Thailand recorded a current account deficit of $1.5 billion in November after a surplus of $0.99 billion the previous month, the Bank of Thailand said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 3.1% in November from a year earlier after October's 5.6% decline.

November's imports fell 3.3% from a year earlier, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.9 billion in the month.

The economy in November continued to recover but remained uneven, the central bank said in a statement.



