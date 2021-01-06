Factories shrug at red zone label

Migrant workers at the Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon, which is a red zone because new coronavirus cases there spiked. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

The government's decision to intensify measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in five provinces, including Samut Sakhon, should not have a severe impact on factory operations if the actions last for a short period, says the Department of Industrial Works (DIW).

Samut Sakhon, along with the eastern provinces of Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, are among 28 red zone provinces that have high levels of new infections and have been declared "containment zones with the most stringent restrictions", according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin insisted on Tuesday authorities have yet to announce a lockdown because the latest measures do not include a nighttime curfew or a ban on inter-provincial travel.

Like Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri and Rayong are home to a number of factories. The latter two, together with Chachoengsao, form the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), which spans 30,000 rai.

Chachoengsao is also on the list of 28 vulnerable provinces.

Factories in Samut Sakhon, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat are still operating normally and the latest measures to control the spread of Covid-19 there have not affected Thailand's overall manufacturing, according to the DIW.

But the government has to closely monitor the situation, said DIW chief Prakob Vivitjinda.

The new wave of outbreaks will not affect development projects at the EEC because they are long-term investments, he said.

The DIW believes concern over the virus should ease with the distribution of vaccines.

"The outbreak should be controlled by the government and people cooperating," said Mr Prakob.

Up to 49,391 factories are located in the 28 red zone provinces, with around 3 million employees working in a range of industries from food and beverage to oil, gas, automotive and electronics.

Samut Prakan, also in the red zone, houses the highest number of factories in Thailand.

On the eastern seaboard, where the government plans a high-tech industrial hub, Rayong has the most factories, followed by Chon Buri, he said.

Industry Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit requested all factories in the 28 at-risk provinces to step up hygienic measures against Covid-19, including adjusting work shifts to reduce the chance of contracting the virus.