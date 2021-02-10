Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bitcoin hits an all-time high of B1.4m
Business

Bitcoin hits an all-time high of B1.4m

published : 10 Feb 2021 at 06:26

newspaper section: Business

writer: Darana Chudasri & Nuntawun Polkuamdee

Bitcoin's price jumped over 20% to an all-time high of 1.4 million baht apiece after Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla, announced the company purchased about US$1.5 billion of bitcoin in January and would start accepting the digital currency as a payment method for its products.

Altcoins, the cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin, also soared following Mr Musk's announcement.

Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin, surpassed its former record high on Monday night at $1,780 in Coinbase and 53,999 baht in Thailand at 3pm.

Cardano (ADA), the second largest altcoin surged by 4.91% in 24 hours to 20.93 baht, Polkadot (DOT), the third largest altcoin, surged by 15.01% to 708.51 baht at Bitkub.

Earlier, bitcoin's price had risen following the purchase by Microstrategy, the US financial advisory firm.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, co-founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings, said many large global companies and institutions, including Harvard University, are holding bitcoin to hedge against inflation.

The inflation rate rose recently after the US Federal Reserve and many central banks around the world injected money into global economies.

The Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC) cautions investors over the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they could lose all of their money as the assets themselves have no intrinsic value, the SEC's secretary-general Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said.

When there are no fundamentals supporting the value, cryptocurrencies' prices are highly volatile and prone to speculation. Investors must therefore fully understand the risks involved with cryptocurrencies before investing.

To protect investors, the SEC issued six cautions against investing in cryptocurrencies, to remind traders that they should invest properly, constantly keep track of their accounts and be particularly careful when investing in any cryptoassets.

These warnings are especially aimed at young investors who need to be under their guardians' supervision when investing.

Surasak Ritthongpitak, director of the Market Supervision Department at the SEC, said cryptocurrency investors and turnover volume in crypto trading has surged since the beginning of the year. The top three cryptocurrencies with the highest value are bitcoin, ETH and XRP.

Mr Surasak said the prices of cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, with the range of about 100-200%, compared to the SET Index which is only 10-20% volatile.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Negative impacts

Vietnam plans to impose anti-dumping duties on raw sugar that originates in Thailand, claiming soaring imports are undermining its domestic sugar industry.

07:23
Sports

Pathum extend lead at top after Buriram shock Port

Diogo Luis Santo proved his worth for leaders BG Pathum United with a strike shortly before the break that put the Thai League 1 leaders on course to a 2-1 victory over Trat on Tuesday night.

07:11
Business

Cabinet okays B8.8bn oil palm scheme

The cabinet on Tuesday approved in principle an 8.8-billion-baht budget for the state-sponsored price guarantee scheme for oil palm in the 2021 season.

07:00