GH Bank plans digital offerings
Business

Drastic cuts in branch activity first

published : 10 Mar 2021 at 06:01

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

A logo of GH Bank is seen at a money expo. Patipat Janthong
State-owned GH Bank plans to offer fully digital banking services by 2023, aiming to drastically reduce almost all over-the-counter transactions and beef up application services.

The bank's digital banking roadmap over the next three years will commence from reducing over-the-counter transactions in bank branches to a mere 10% of total transactions within this year, said Chatchai Sirilai, GH Bank's president.

Over-the-counter transactions logged at 15.8% of total transactions as of Feb 8, according to GH Bank.

The second step is to reduce the number of transactions conducted via electronic machines available at bank branches to 30% this year and 15% by 2022, said Mr Chatchai.

At present, these transactions represent 47.9% of total transactions.

The final step is to increase the number of transactions through the GHB All mobile application to 60% this year and 80% by 2022, he said.

Transactions through GH Bank's mobile banking application are now at 36.3% of total transactions.

GH Bank targets to provide new loans worth 215.6 billion baht this year, up from last year's target of 210 billion, said Mr Chatchai.

Of the 215.6-billion-baht loan target, 140.2 billion are classified as low-interest loans provided to low-income earners, making up around 65% of the targeted newly-issued loans. The remaining 75.5 billion baht are identified as business solution loans.

GH Bank targets outstanding housing loans at 1.4 trillion baht this year, up 3% from last year's total outstanding housing loans, while the non-performing loan ratio is projected to stand at 3.3%.

