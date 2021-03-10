Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Philippines targets Hong Kong toymakers with tax cuts
Business

Philippines targets Hong Kong toymakers with tax cuts

published : 10 Mar 2021 at 15:04

writer: Bloomberg News

A toy ox is displayed for sale at a market in Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2021, ahead of the start of the Lunar New Year, which ushered in the Year of the Ox on Feb 12. (AFP file photo)
A toy ox is displayed for sale at a market in Hong Kong on Feb 11, 2021, ahead of the start of the Lunar New Year, which ushered in the Year of the Ox on Feb 12. (AFP file photo)

The Philippines is trying to lure Hong Kong’s toy manufacturers with tax cuts, seeking to boost an industry that has attracted companies from the US and Japan.

Hong Kong’s toy manufacturers “are seriously considering” relocating and expanding in the Philippines due to rising production costs, the trade department said in a statement on Wednesday.

They can benefit from a plan to lower corporate income tax rate from 30% from 25%, broader production network, and wider access to markets such as Japan and Europe, said Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo. Last month, the Southeast Asian nation’s investment board met with the 250-member Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong.

The Philippines hosts 125 toy manufacturers, including production sites of Mattel Inc, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc and Dunlop International Co Ltd. It exported $176.1 million in toys and games in 2019.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Business

Adidas profit plummets 78% in pandemic-hit 2020

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German sportswear group Adidas said Wednesday its profits dived 78% in 2020 after being pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic, but forecast a sharp rebound ahead.

15:45
Business

Philippines targets Hong Kong toymakers with tax cuts

The Philippines is trying to lure Hong Kong’s toy manufacturers with tax cuts, seeking to boost an industry that has attracted companies from the US and Japan.

15:04
Thailand

Panel chief opposed to allowing water splashing during Songkran

The Covid-19 operations chief is opposed to allowing water splashing during the Songkran festival and wants only activities that are compatible with use of face masks.

14:54