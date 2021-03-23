Airport pros to advise on Bang Sue plans

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has been roped in to help with the business development model for Bang Sue Grand Station which is expected to generate significant revenue for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The AoT consultancy was secured in response to Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob's instruction to better commercialise space inside the country's largest train station, according to SRT governor Nirut Maneephan.

Mr Nirut said the AoT's experience in developing airports will be invaluable in the effort to grow its commercial space 40% of the total area thought feasible by recent studies.

This is in stark contrast to the SRT's existing plan which limits commercial space to between 5-10%.

Under the AoT's tentative plan, some ticket counters will be removed to make way for automated ticket dispensing machines now as online bookings have significantly reduced on-site ticket sales.

Also, solar panels will be installed to reduce electricity bills, the governor said.

The SRT is drafting the terms of reference before organising a bid to select a private company to manage the project.

Mr Nirut said bidding will likely take place from June to July in preparation for the opening of the Red Line electric train services from Ban Sue to Rangsit and Bang Sue to Taling Chan later this year.

The space management concession will span at least 15 years, the SRT governor said.

Meanwhile, the SRT expects to raise 3.58 billion baht in income from a 30-year land lease contract on its 21-rai plot near the old Thon Buri train station in Bangkok.

SRT deputy governor Ake Sitthiwekin said the plot used to provide accommodation for 305 families of SRT workers, and will be leased out for a commercial development scheme for up to 30 years.

The project consists of a 13-floor hotel and shopping complex, a medical centre or a high-end serviced apartment complex, accommodation for medical professionals and a 315-unit housing estate for SRT workers.

He said the SRT expects to earn a total of 3.58 billion baht from the lease in which 337 million baht will be paid upfront after the contract signing.

The rail agency will receive an annual payment of 47.78 million baht with lease fees to be raised by 10% every three years throughout the 30-year contract. The SRT will pick up 196.6 million baht in the final year.

The project's term of reference (ToR) will be drawn up after the SRT receives the final report of market sounding from its consultant in April or May.

Bid envelopes will be offered in August with bids likely to be accepted in October. The winner will be announced in December and the contract signing will proceed in January next year.

Construction is expected to take three years.