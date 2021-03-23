Govt approves B350 bn of support measures for businesses

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat (photo supplied)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved financial measures worth 350 billion baht to help the business sector recover from the impact of coronavirus outbreaks, the country's deputy finance minister Santi Promphat said.

The measures include 250 billion baht of soft loans provided by the central bank and another 100 billion baht for asset warehousing to assist debtors that are still unable to repay loans, a central bank spokeswoman said.



