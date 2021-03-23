Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt approves B350 bn of support measures for businesses
Business

Govt approves B350 bn of support measures for businesses

published : 23 Mar 2021 at 14:44

writer: Reuters

Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat (photo supplied)
Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat (photo supplied)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved financial measures worth 350 billion baht to help the business sector recover from the impact of coronavirus outbreaks, the country's deputy finance minister Santi Promphat said.

The measures include 250 billion baht of soft loans provided by the central bank and another 100 billion baht for asset warehousing to assist debtors that are still unable to repay loans, a central bank spokeswoman said. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Govt approves B350 bn of support measures for businesses

The cabinet on Tuesday approved financial measures worth 350 billion baht to help the business sector recover from the impact of coronavirus outbreaks, the country's deputy finance minister Santi Promphat said.

14:44
World

UN staffer’s sexual assault in Bangkok lift case dismissed

GENEVA: A policy adviser who filed a sexual assault complaint and was later fired by the UN agency fighting AIDS has lost an appeal against her dismissal for misconduct and been refused a copy of an investigation into her alleged assault, documents show.

13:53
Thailand

Tonnes of illegal healthcare products destroyed

AYUTTHAYA: More than 31 tonnes of illegal healthcare products seized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD) were destroyed on Monday.

13:50