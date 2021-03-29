Govt pledges Suez relief

A view shows the stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt on Sunday. (Reuters photo)

The government stands ready to help businesses affected by a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt as the supply chain in many countries is beginning to feel the pinch from the blockage, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has followed the situation closely to find ways to help Thai exporters and importers affected by the blockage. "If the private sector has any problem, the government is ready to help,'' she said.

The prime minister has acknowledged the private sector's concerns, but believes a resolution will be swift due to the coordinated salvage effort, she said.

According to the Energy Policy and Planning Office, the blockage would have little impact on energy supplies as Thailand imports very little natural gas by that route.

Ms Rachada was allaying concern about oil shortages, saying the country has imported oil from several suppliers and oil companies have sufficient stockpiles to last.

Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit previously said ships may have to be rerouted and seek an extension of deadlines for their shipments if efforts to clear the stricken vessel are prolonged.

The 400-metre Ever Given container vessel has been stuck in one of the world's most important waterways since last Tuesday, causing a pile-up of container traffic taking goods, parts and equipment through the shortest sea link between Europe and Asia.