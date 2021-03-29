Government to sign more high-speed rail contracts

The government will sign three contracts relating to the Thai-Sino high-speed train project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima today, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Sunday.

Ms Traisuree said the contracts which are due to be signed at the Transport Ministry today include the 4-3 contract on civil engineering works along the Nava Nakhon-Ban Pho section, the 4-4 contract to build a maintenance depot at Chiang Rak Noi, as well as the 4-6 contract on rail engineering works along the Phra Kaew-Saraburi section.

The contracts will be signed by the State Railway of Thailand's governor and the contracting parties.

After the signing, the SRT will issue a letter to launch the work outlined in the three contracts.

Three other contracts -- the 4-1 contract on civil engineering works along the Bang Sue-Don Muang section, the 4-2 contract on works between Don Muang and Nava Nakhon and the 4-5 civil works contract for the Ban Pho-Phra Kaew section -- will be signed as soon as documents have been prepared, Ms Traisuree said.

The 253-kilometre project between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, which is estimated to cost 179.41 billion baht to construct, is progressing, she added.

Once completed, the route will have six stations -- namely Bangkok (Bang Sue), Don Muang, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Pak Chong and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Under the Thai-Sino collaboration, Thailand will be responsible for investments and construction of civil works.