Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Singapore to accept Covid-19 digital travel pass from next month
Business

Singapore to accept Covid-19 digital travel pass from next month

published : 5 Apr 2021 at 18:37

writer: Reuters

People look at a Singapore Airlines plane, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease , at a viewing gallery of Changi Airport in Singapore. (Reuters file photo)
People look at a Singapore Airlines plane, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease , at a viewing gallery of Changi Airport in Singapore. (Reuters file photo)

SINGAPORE: Singapore will next month accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for Covid-19 tests and vaccines, its aviation regulator said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative.

Singapore will accept the International Air Transport Association (IATA) mobile travel pass for pre-departure checks, where travelers can get clearance to fly to and enter Singapore by showing a smartphone application containing their data from accredited laboratories.

The pass was successfully tested by Singapore Airlines . More than 20 carriers, including Emirates, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines, are also testing the pass.

"The success of our joint efforts will make IATA's partnership with the government of Singapore a model for others to follow," IATA director general Willie Walsh said in a statement.

Asian business hub Singapore, which has had relatively few coronavirus cases this year, has been a leader in developing and using technology during the pandemic and wants to be among the first countries to reopen to host international events.

Airlines are hoping more countries will approve digital passes on apps to allow travel to resume faster and avoid complications and delays at airports where multiple checks on documents are required.

Currently, travellers from most countries are required to take pre-departure Covid-19 swab tests within 72 hours of their flights in order to travel to Singapore, with results presented at airport check-in and on arrival.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

Singapore to accept Covid-19 digital travel pass from next month

SINGAPORE: Singapore will next month accept visitors who use a mobile travel pass containing digital certificates for Covid-19 tests and vaccines, its aviation regulator said on Monday, becoming one of the first countries to adopt the initiative.

18:37
World

Vietnam picks ex-state security official Chinh as new PM

HANOI: Vietnam's National Assembly confirmed Pham Minh Chinh, a career security official, as the south east Asian country's next prime minister at an official ceremony on Monday.

18:33
Business

LG Electronics to close down smartphone business

SEOUL: LG Electronics, South Korea's second-largest appliance firm after Samsung, is closing down its mobile phone business, the company said on Monday, after the division lost billions in recent years.

18:25