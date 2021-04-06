CDS, mobile operators pioneer Credit Sim

Ms Sinipha, left, and Mr Pakorn, at the launch of "Credit Sim". The company expects the service to break-even within three years.

CDS Venture Co is working with mobile operators to provide mobile SIM cards, called Credit Sim, in which user payment habits are gauged to provide credits, targeting informal workers and university graduates in the 3-billion-baht lending market.

"We see the potential of personal loan service in Thailand. There is still a problem with loan sharks and strong demand from unbanked users," said Sinipha Kittipatrakul, chief executive of CDS Venture.

Some 300 million baht has been invested in the business, she said.

The post-paid SIM cards are supplied through a partnership with Advanced Info Service (AIS), Total Access Communication (DTAC) and True Corporation.

The SIM card package prices start at 199 baht with an internet speed of 10 megabits per second and unlimited usage.

After six months of usage, users will be able to apply for credits used to purchase smartphones and other consumer-based appliances, including those supplied by the South Korean tech giant Samsung.

Users can also apply for personal loans through financial partners, such as True Money and Ascend Nano. A loan can range from 5,000-30,000 baht.

The loans will be approved by CDS's financial partners which have lending service licences provided by Bank of Thailand while credit scoring will be undertaken with payment habit analysis by CDS.

CDS's income will come from a commission fee.

The company spent two years conducting a feasibility study and developing an algorithm to analyse customer behaviour, said Ms Sinipha.

"This service model is expected to be the first in Southeast Asia," she said.

The credit SIM cards will be sold via e-commerce platform JD Central this month and via Lazada next month.

She said the company will also develop billing payment through partnerships with top-up machine providers under Boonterm and Term Sabuy brands.

According to Ms Sinipha, Credit Sim is aimed at targeting those who fail to meet credit criteria set up by financial institutions, such as graduates, mobile gamers, the elderly, freelancers, food delivery riders and blue-collar workers.

Credit Sim has been launched with an initial 10,000 mobile phone numbers.

Pakorn Manoromphatrasan, chief marketing of CDS Venture, said user data collected by the firm complies with the Personal Data Protection Act.

In Thailand, there are 25 million postpaid mobile users and the rise of 5G network would increase the number of users, he said.

Even though the mobile phone market has reached maturity, demand for SIM cards is still on the rise with an average of 5 million numbers added every month as the public use them for various mobile devices and Internet of Things equipment.

The company aims to sell 200,000 SIM cards this year and reap a revenue of 475 million baht.

"We aim to break-even in three years," he said.