Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bank of Thailand plots new support measures amid virus surge
Business

Bank of Thailand plots new support measures amid virus surge

published : 19 Apr 2021 at 16:42

writer: Reuters

The Bank of Thailand said on Monday the current Covid-19 outbreak was highly uncertain and it was ready to introduce necessary assistance measures in addition to recent support schemes.

The central bank is also closely monitoring the situation and discussing with relevant agencies help for retail debtors, the bank said in a statement.

Last month, the government approved financial measures worth 350 billion baht to help business cope with the outbreak impact.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Super typhoon kills 1 in Philippines, tens of thousands flee

At least one person was killed and tens of thousands fled their homes as Super Typhoon Surigae made a close approach to the Philippines’ eastern provinces.

17:10
Business

Bank of Thailand plots new support measures amid virus surge

The Bank of Thailand said on Monday the current Covid-19 outbreak was highly uncertain and it was ready to introduce necessary assistance measures in addition to recent support schemes.

16:42
Thailand

Forensic official catches Covid-19

An official of the Central Institute of Forensic Medicine has been infected with Covid-19, prompting the closure of the one-stop-service office for five days to prevent the virus spreading, CIFS director Pol Lt Col Songsak Raksaksakul said on Monday.

16:41