Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
March factory output rises for first time in nearly 2 years
Business

March factory output rises for first time in nearly 2 years

published : 28 Apr 2021 at 13:58

writer: Reuters

The manufacturing production index in March rose 4.12% year-on-year and the Industry Ministry expects it to continue to increase this year. (Photo: Reuters)
The manufacturing production index in March rose 4.12% year-on-year and the Industry Ministry expects it to continue to increase this year. (Photo: Reuters)

The manufacturing production index (MPI) in March rose for the first time in 23 month, due to improved global demand and a low base effect, and is likely to increase again in April, the Industry Ministry said on Wednesday.

The MPI's rise of 4.12% from a year earlier was also its fastest pace in 29 months, although slightly below a forecast for a 4.4% increase in a Reuters poll.

While a third wave of Covid-19 infections has slowed economic activity, the manufacturing sector has not been affected, Office of Industrial Economics director-general Thongchai Chawalitpichaet told a briefing.

"Production is going as usual. The global economy is also improving with exports sharply rising," he said, adding the MPI in April should show further growth from a low base last year.

Capacity utilisation in March rose to 69.59% from 65.06% in the previous month, the ministry said.

The ministry still expects the MPI to rise by 2% to 3% this year after slumping 9.3% last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Govt seeks right to produce Japanese anti-Covid drug

Thailand is seeking to hold talks with Japan over the patent for Favipiravir, an antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19, to obtain the right to manufacture it in Thailand, an official said on Wednesday.

16:41
World

Malaysia to make AstraZeneca shots optional amid public concern

Malaysia will allow people to use AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine on a voluntary basis and exclude the shots from its inoculation programme amid public concerns about their safety.

16:13
Business

Where can you fly right now? India’s outbreak stalls global travel rebound

The ferocious surge in new coronavirus cases that has turned India into the global pandemic hotspot has also reversed one of the airline industry’s biggest travel comebacks.

15:57