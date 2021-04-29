Private firms vow to procure jabs

A health worker holds a syringe and a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The business sector is eager to help speed up Covid-19 vaccinations after the state programme has been criticised. (Photo by Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The private sector has pledged to move forward and collaborate with the government to speed up vaccine distribution and seek alternative vaccines to build up the country's confidence.

Sanan Angubolkul, the newly-appointed chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) said on Wednesday after meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that 2,629 companies are set to provide financial support to procure almost one million doses of vaccines.

"The private sector is ready to support the public sector in speeding up alternative sources of vaccines so that they can be provided in time and support the government sector to manage the distribution of vaccines thoroughly and efficiently," he said. "In addition, the private sector is willing to support the government in its next economic recovery plans."

According to Mr Sanan, the private sector is feeling upbeat about the country reopening by early next year after the government and private sector join hands to provide vaccinations to 50 million people by the end of this year.

He said Gen Prayut and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul convinced the joint public-private meeting yesterday that Thai people, expatriates as well as foreign labourers who work in Thailand will be eligible to receive inoculations.

"Vaccinations for 50 million people can create herd immunity and lead to confidence in the private sector that Thailand is ready to reopen by early next year," said the newly-appointed TCC chairman.

He said the government is also on track to reopen Phuket on July 1 to foreign visitors who have been vaccinated.

The talk between both key business groups and the prime minister marks the start of a more effective vaccine distribution plan, said Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

"The government will clear regulations that might slow distribution by the private sector and facilitate its effort," said FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree after meeting Gen Prayut.

"The PM told FTI the government will never ignore ideas and help offered by businessmen."

The business sector is eager to help the government speed up Covid-19 vaccinations after the state inoculation programme has been criticised for moving at a snail's pace at a time when Thailand needs to build herd immunity to protect people against the disease.

Meanwhile, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, vice-chairman of TCC said the private sector and Thai Bankers' Association has proposed the government implement the sandbox scheme offering five million baht loans to small-and-medium-sized enterprises that are currently experiencing a severe liquidity crunch because of Covid-19.

The sandbox scheme will first be implemented for retail business and later expand to cover automotive parts and the electrical appliance industry.