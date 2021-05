Cabinet approves B93bn in new relief measures

published : 5 May 2021 at 14:18

A man and a child are seen in a house in the Klong Toey slum in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Reuters photo)

The cabinet on Wednesday approved additional economic relief measures worth 93 billion baht to help people affected by Covid-19, a spokeswoman said.

The measures will cover 31 million people, or 3,000 baht per person, from July to December, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters.