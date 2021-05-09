Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar's junta approves B87bn investment, including gas power plant
Business

Myanmar's junta approves B87bn investment, including gas power plant

published : 9 May 2021 at 15:34

writer: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand guard as they block a road near a prison in Naypyidaw on Feb 15, 2021, after the military seized power in a coup on Feb 1. (AFP)
FILE PHOTO: Soldiers stand guard as they block a road near a prison in Naypyidaw on Feb 15, 2021, after the military seized power in a coup on Feb 1. (AFP)

Myanmar's military rulers have approved new investment in projects worth about 87 billion baht, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant that will cost about 78 billion baht, the country's investment body said.

Approvals for 15 projects were given on Friday by the Myanmar Investment Commission, according to a statement on the website of the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration.

The announcement comes with much of Myanmar's economy paralysed by protests and strikes since the army seized power on Feb 1. International credit rating agency Fitch Solutions has forecast the economy will contract by 20% this year.

In addition to the plant to generate power for local needs, other projects approved included for livestock, manufacturing and services sectors, the statement said.

It did not give details of the companies behind the projects or which countries they are from. The biggest investors in Myanmar in recent years have been China, Singapore and Thailand although much of the investment from Singapore has been channelled from elsewhere.

Most of Myanmar's electric power is currently generated from hydroelectric projects, but LNG has been seen as increasingly important for a country whose economy had boomed during a decade of democratic reforms, leading to erratic electricity supplies. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Business

Myanmar's junta approves B87bn investment, including gas power plant

Myanmar's military rulers have approved new investment in projects worth about 87 billion baht, including a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant that will cost about 78 billion baht, the country's investment body said.

15:34
World

Singapore tests thousands as unlinked virus cases raise concerns

Singapore will test thousands of people for Covid-19 as the number of infections unlinked to current clusters continued to rise.

13:57
World

Spain ends Covid state of emergency

MADRID; Spain has lifted a state of emergency in place since October to fight the pandemic, allowing Spaniards to travel between regions for the first time in months.

13:45