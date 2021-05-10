EA officially launches electric boat service

The battery-operated 'Mine Smart Ferry' was developed by Energy Absolute Plc. It began commercial service on the Chao Phraya River in late April. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

SET-listed Energy Absolute (EA), a Thai renewable power generation firm, is pushing ahead with the commercial launch of its battery-run boat service on the Chao Phraya River despite state travel restrictions to curb the third wave of the pandemic.

The cruisers, named Mine Smart Ferry, started service in late April following a trial run offering free service to passengers from December, said EA chief executive Sompote Ahunai.

The company teamed up with mostly state-owned Krungthai Bank to offer Europay, Mastercard, and Visa electronic payment platforms for contactless payment for passenger convenience.

EA runs the service through its wholly-owned E Smart Transport Co, which was established in 2019 to operate eight boats.

Another 19 boats are slated for delivery by the middle of next year, said Mr Sompote.

EA wants to provide people with an environmentally friendly river transport system as part of its plan to diversify into the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The boats, running from Phra Nangklao Bridge pier in Nonthaburi to Taksin Bridge pier in Bangkok, also provide an alternate transit for passengers wanting to continue their trips using the skytrain.

The boats serve around 1,200 people a day, taking them to 12 piers along the river, according to EA.

The company wants to expand the route soon north to Bang Yai pier, which is linked with the MRT's Purple Line, a 23-kilometre elevated railway connecting Nonthaburi and Bangkok.

The move comes as the government asks people to stay home and only make necessary trips as it attempts to flatten the Covid-19 infection rate. Another boat service provider, Chao Phraya Express Boat Co, announced last Friday it was suspending boat service on weekends and public holidays after passenger volume decreased by 90% on these days.

Mr Sompote said EA is determined to develop its EV businesses and help Thailand build EV infrastructure. It plans to open a battery production factory in Chachoengsao next month.