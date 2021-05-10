Section
Indonesian consumers show growing confidence – central bank
Business

published : 10 May 2021 at 11:17

writer: Reuters

Motorists commute on a highway during the afternoon rush hour in Jakarta on May 7, 2021. (AFP photo)
JAKARTA: Indonesia's consumer confidence index rose to 101.5 in April, from 93.4 a month earlier, indicating optimism returning for the first time in a year as worries over the coronavirus pandemic eased, a central bank survey showed on Monday.

A reading above 100 indicates optimists outnumber pessimists on the outlook for the economy. The index had dropped below that level since April 2020, Bank Indonesia said.

The increase in the index in April was due to respondents' better perception of current economic conditions, including job availability and higher income, the survey showed. 

