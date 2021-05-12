Thai Airways creditors delay vote on debt restructuring plan

A Thai Airways aircraft is seen taking off past the tails of two other Thai Airways planes at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi international aiport on Nov 24, 2014. (AFP file photo)

A vote by creditors on whether to approve Thai Airways International Plc’s debt restructuring plan has been delayed by about a week, according to the carrier’s legal adviser. Debtholders met Wednesday by video conference to discuss the restructuring plan and some proposed to push back the vote until next week, Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, chairman of Baker & McKenzie in Bangkok, said by phone. Lenders holding 10% of the debt can seek a delay, Mr Kitipong said. The national flag carrier needs more than 50% of creditors to accept its plan, which is part of measures to help it return to profitability as it navigates the devastation wreaked on the global travel industry by the pandemic. The airline, which has total liabilities of at least $11 billion, in March proposed a three-year freeze on loan repayments in one of the nation’s most high-profile restructurings. Thai Airways is seeking a deferment of bond repayments for six years and a waiver of unpaid interest on loans as part of the plan, involving about 170 billion baht of debt. It’s also looking to raise 50 billion baht in new capital, plans to slash its workforce in half and sell property to help return to profitability. Thailand is facing renewed woes more than a year into the pandemic as a new wave of infections brings more turmoil to its crucial travel sector. Thai Airways, which saw a record loss of 141 billion baht last year, joins other global peers in trying to get debt relief as mass flight suspensions cause carriers to seek financial help from governments and investors. A senior lawyer at Kudun & Partners Ltd, which is representing the creditors, said in March that their initial response to the proposed restructuring was favourable. The Finance Ministry, the airline’s largest shareholder, indicated its backing for the debt plan that same month. A vote by creditors on whether to approve Thai Airways International Plc's debt restructuring plan has been delayed by about a week, according to the carrier's legal adviser.

Debtholders met Wednesday by video conference to discuss the restructuring plan and some proposed to push back the vote until next week, Kitipong Urapeepatanapong, chairman of Baker & McKenzie in Bangkok, said by phone. Lenders holding 10% of the debt can seek a delay, Mr Kitipong said.

The national flag carrier needs more than 50% of creditors to accept its plan, which is part of measures to help it return to profitability as it navigates the devastation wreaked on the global travel industry by the pandemic. The airline, which has total liabilities of at least $11 billion, in March proposed a three-year freeze on loan repayments in one of the nation’s most high-profile restructurings.

Thai Airways is seeking a deferment of bond repayments for six years and a waiver of unpaid interest on loans as part of the plan, involving about 170 billion baht of debt. It’s also looking to raise 50 billion baht in new capital, plans to slash its workforce in half and sell property to help return to profitability.

Thailand is facing renewed woes more than a year into the pandemic as a new wave of infections brings more turmoil to its crucial travel sector. Thai Airways, which saw a record loss of 141 billion baht last year, joins other global peers in trying to get debt relief as mass flight suspensions cause carriers to seek financial help from governments and investors.

A senior lawyer at Kudun & Partners Ltd, which is representing the creditors, said in March that their initial response to the proposed restructuring was favourable. The Finance Ministry, the airline’s largest shareholder, indicated its backing for the debt plan that same month.