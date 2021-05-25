Ministry targeting e-commerce exports

Consumers browse durian exported from Thailand at the "Qingdao Thai Fruits Golden Months 2021" event held by the DITP in Qingdao, China.

The Commerce Ministry has vowed to ramp up Thai product exports through online business matching and virtual events, with the aim of boosting online sales to top 16 billion baht this year.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said amid the Covid-19 crisis the country's export promotional plans have to shift from trade exhibitions to more virtual events and e-commerce to boost exports this year.

"The ministry has set a target to increase exports through online business matching and virtual events to top 16 billion baht this year up from 14 billion baht last year," he said. "Major export products include agricultural products, automotive parts and processed food."

Mr Jurin said the Commerce Ministry has been working closely with the private sector to fine tune strategies and find new approaches to stimulate the country's export products amid the Covid-19 crisis.

In a related development, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP ) on Monday kicked off the "Dealer Online Connect" project, or DITP's Online Reseller Connect, from May 24-28 to help small entrepreneurs to sell their products in the global market to overcome the impact of the pandemic.

The department has brought more than 80 international online distributor groups as well as potential platforms from China, the United States, India, Hong Kong, Argentina, Laos and Nigeria to purchase Thai products from 1,200 companies through online trade negotiation technology.

Thai products will be made available through leading platforms around the world including Alibaba, Amazon, Tmall Global, BigBasket, DiDi Global and others. The trade volume is estimated at not less than 100 million baht.

This was the first international e-commerce event held in Thailand in the form of a virtual e-commerce event, with a virtual seminar, booth, showcase all coordinated by e-commerce partners. The promotional event is expected to help Thai entrepreneurs to adapt to the new normal era.

This will also be an important solution to solve problems and reduce the obstacles for Thai entrepreneurs who are not ready to sell products abroad by themselves, said Mr Jurin, adding the department will give them the opportunity to enter new markets overseas.