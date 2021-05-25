Clarity sought over private vaccinations

Medical workers check on patients at MedPark Hospital in Bangkok. The private hospital inoculated thousands during the 'Save Doctors, Save People, Save Thailand' project held on May 13-15. Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Employers' Confederation of Thai Trade and Industry (EconThai) is asking the government to clear legal hindrances blocking private hospitals from administering Covid-19 vaccines for employees as hospitals are reluctant to carry out vaccinations.

The call came as the Social Security Office (SSO) prepares to inoculate 11 million employees under Section 33 of the Social Security Act after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Facebook last week that Section 33 members would be given priority.

The business sector is giving its full support but authorities need to facilitate the participation of private hospitals.

"There is currently no progress because private hospitals have declined to take part," said EconThai vice-chairman Tanit Sorat.

Hospitals are worried they may be forced to take responsibility if vaccinated employees experience side effects, he said.

The hospitals want the government to deal with this issue through the Department of Disease Control or a cabinet resolution.

Mr Tanit said officials must make it clear whether they need to issue an endorsement or regulations to support vaccinations by private hospitals.

"If the government makes an official announcement, private hospitals will reinforce the state's plan to speed up vaccine rollout to build herd immunity in Thailand," he said.

The SSO is expected to administer vaccines to employees starting next month.

Up to 80 contracted hospitals across the country are ready to provide help, said SSO spokesman Nonthachai Panyasurarit.

The prime minister believes that Section 33 workers, mainly those who work in offices, are an important driving force of the economy, said Mr Nonthachai.

Currently, many of them are at risk of contracting the virus given the nature of their work which involves dealing with customers.

EconThai said private hospitals will also help the government prevent disease transmission in factories.

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand reported that 369 infections were recently found at a factory in Bangpoo Industrial Estate in Samut Prakan.

The total number of infections in industrial estates stands at 938 since the pandemic hit Thailand, it said.