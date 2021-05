April exports up 13.1% y/y

published : 25 May 2021 at 10:45

Thailand's exports rose 13.09% in April from a year earlier, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said.

Shipments will keep improving, he told the THAN TALK television programme on Monday.

The Commerce Ministry confirmed the data on Tuesday morning.

The rise follows an 8.47% increase in March.

A Reuters poll forecast a 9.6% rise in exports in April.