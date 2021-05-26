GPSC's G Float leads innovation drive

G Float floating solar panels are developed to supply solar power to factories and clients in industrial estates as well as public and private organisations.

Global Power Synergy Plc (GPSC), the power generation arm of PTT Group, has launched polymer-made floating structures, named "G Float", for floating solar farms in a move to develop innovation-led solar energy business.

Rosaya Teinwan, GPSC executive vice-president for business development, said the new floating solar pontoon will strengthen the company's position as a leader in solar energy development projects.

Made from high-density polyethylene, the G Float was co-developed by GPSC and PTT Global Chemical Plc to search for an appropriate material to make buoy products.

Mrs Rosaya said this floating solar panel solution is specially designed to enhance the capacity of electricity generation by having solar panels installed on high-performing and long-lasting floating structures, with good rigidity and stress cracking resistance.

The design allows for quick assembling of solar panels and easy maintenance.

G Float is also compatible with solar panels of multiple sizes and weights.

The product made a debut on Tuesday, following a field trial at a floating solar farm operated by PTT Tank Co over the past several years.

PTT Group has set a goal to have combined power generation capacity of 8 gigawatts within 2030, up from 5GW at present. It wants 30% of the total capacity to be based on renewable resources.

G Float will be a commercial floating solar innovation that will keep pace with clean energy trends.

GPSC remains strongly committed to developing energy innovations. It has so far carried out several projects, including peer-to-peer power trade under rooftop solar panel development and floating and on-ground solar farms with energy storage system.

It also applies blockchain technology to the power trade sandbox scheme.

In September last year, GPSC signed a memorandum of understanding with Suranaree University of Technology in Nakhon Ratchasima for a 6MW solar power development project.

Sirobon Boontaworn, GPSC chief financial officer and executive vice-president, said the company will acquire an on-ground solar farm, with capacity of 25 megawatts, in Taiwan. The deal will be signed this year.