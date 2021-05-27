Section
Tax restructure puts emphasis on four goals
Business

Tax restructure puts emphasis on four goals

published : 27 May 2021 at 06:11

newspaper section: Business

writer: Wichit Chantanusornsiri

The draft plan of the tax restructure for 2022-2026 will focus on four goals, according to a senior official at the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO).

Pisit Puapan, executive director of the FPO's Macroeconomic Policy Bureau, said the first goal is to enhance the country's competitiveness and ensure sustainable economic growth.

He said the Thai tax system must also promote the digital economy by deploying technologies to upgrade the country's tax management system.

The third goal is to promote a green economy by encouraging people to reduce the use of products that could harm the environment.

The restructuring also aims to ensure fair treatment and transparency and promote social safety nets and the health sector, said Mr Pisit.

He said a good tax system is one that supports children, the elderly, the handicapped and the have-nots.

