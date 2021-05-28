Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Vietnam to suspend live pig imports from Thailand over African swine fever
Business

Vietnam to suspend live pig imports from Thailand over African swine fever

published : 28 May 2021 at 16:44

writer: Reuters

Vietnam will suspend the import of live pigs from Thailand from June 30. (Bangkok Post photo)
Vietnam will suspend the import of live pigs from Thailand from June 30. (Bangkok Post photo)

HANOI: Vietnam will suspend the import of live pigs from Thailand following the discovery of African swine fever in a batch of imported hogs this month, the government said in a statement on Friday.

The move aimed to prevent the disease spreading to the domestic pig herd, the statement said, adding that the suspension will take effect from June 30.

It said African swine fever was found in a batch of 980 live pigs imported from Thailand on May 19.

Vietnam imported more than 500,000 live pigs from Thailand in the second half of 2020, state media reported earlier this year, citing data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Japan permits continued stay of Myanmar residents due to coup

TOKYO: Japan will allow Myanmar residents to extend their stay for an additional six months as an emergency measure due to the unrest following the Feb 1 military coup in the Southeast Asian country, Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said on Friday.

16:54
Business

Vietnam to suspend live pig imports from Thailand over African swine fever

HANOI: Vietnam will suspend the import of live pigs from Thailand following the discovery of African swine fever in a batch of imported hogs this month, the government said in a statement on Friday.

16:44
Thailand

FDA approves use of Sinopharm vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Sinopharm coronvirus vaccine for emergency use in Thailand.

15:06