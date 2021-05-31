Third wave, slow vaccine rollout may delay recovery to 2023 - BoT
published : 31 May 2021 at 11:30
writer: Reuters
Thailand's economy could take until the first quarter of 2023 to return to normal due to a third wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty over the rollout of vaccines, the central bank governor said on Monday.
As the economic recovery will take time, there is a need to move quickly to resolve liquidity problems facing smaller businesses, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a seminar.