Third wave, slow vaccine rollout may delay recovery to 2023 - BoT

FILE PHOTO: Protesters gather outside the Srijulsap building in Bangkok housing the offices of Siam BioScience, the company owned by the Crown Property Bureau that was given exclusive rights for local manufacture of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, on Jan 25, 2021. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand's economy could take until the first quarter of 2023 to return to normal due to a third wave of coronavirus infections and uncertainty over the rollout of vaccines, the central bank governor said on Monday.

As the economic recovery will take time, there is a need to move quickly to resolve liquidity problems facing smaller businesses, Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a seminar.